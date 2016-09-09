(Adds comment from Royal Dutch Shell)
NEW YORK, Sept 9 The U.S. Marshals Service has
blocked a Royal Dutch Shell-chartered vessel carrying up to
600,000 barrels of crude oil headed to the Monroe Energy
refinery outside of Philadelphia from leaving the port in
connection with a civil court order, the federal agency said.
The vessel, a Malta-flagged Aframax named Advantage Avenue,
will be allowed to discharge its cargo, but not allowed to leave
the port until a civil dispute originating in federal court
involving a payment disagreement is resolved, according to the
federal agency.
The order was brought by PSARA Energy in federal court in
Pennsylvania, according to a PSARA local attorney.
A Royal Dutch Shell spokesman confirmed that it was a
company-chartered vessel but said it was not involved in the
payment dispute.
The ship is carrying crude oil that was loaded in
Wilhemshaven, Germany, according to a source familiar with the
plant's operations along with Reuters Eikon shipping data.
The case involves "multiple defendants," according to the
local attorney, who referred all other questions to the company.
PSARA Energy and Shell could not be immediately
reached for comment.
(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Bernard Orr and
Cynthia Osterman)