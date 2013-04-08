* Vote due at around 1600 GMT on Monday
* Ban will kill project that could boost jobs
MADRID, April 8 Lawmakers in Spain's northern
Cantabria region are expected to ban on Monday hydraulic
fracturing on environmental concerns, shooting down the central
government's hopes for a project to boost jobs in a region
believed to be rich in shale gas.
Spain, battling a deep recession and high unemployment,
imports about 76 percent of its energy needs and the technology
to extract shale gas, known as fracking, could help relieve its
foreign dependence on oil, coal and gas.
Early estimates indicate Spain has large shale gas reserves,
but environmentalists have voiced concerns over the safety of
the technique, which involves injecting water and chemicals at
high pressure into underground rock formations.
Cantabria's ruling People's Party (PP), which has an
absolute majority in the regional parliament, has proposed a law
to ban the practice.
The bill is expected to pass with unanimous support from all
political parties in the Cantabrian parliament, in a vote at
around 1600 GMT on Monday, a PP source said on Monday.
"In Cantabria, there is a very large social movement against
fracking... the bill will be passed unanimously by the three
parliamentary groups. The region is very small and highly
populated," the source said.
However, at a national level, the PP has voiced support for
hydraulic fracturing as long as it complies with environmental
rules. The ruling PP, which controls the Spanish parliament,
could seek to appeal or overturn Cantabria's ban.
Experts say if it is done according to best practice it is
environmentally safe, but the technology still evokes much
public concern, especially in Europe.
In the United States, shale gas has helped transform the
energy market by lowering gas and coal prices, which are in turn
helping to lure gas-intensive industries such as petrochemicals
back to home soil thanks to the abundance of low-cost energy.
But in Europe, it has made far slower progress and has met
with environmental concerns that have triggered bans on fracking
in France and Bulgaria.
Shale Gas Europe, a lobby group, says Spanish shale gas
reserves are among the biggest in the world.
"Spain's significant reserves, if technically recoverable,
will transform its economy at a time when the country is
struggling with a burgeoning debt and has been forced to adopt
austerity measures," the group says.
Although there is no reliable data available, some analysts
say Spain's shale gas reserves could be as high as 1.4 trillion
cubic metres, enough to cover European Union demand for around
three years.
Early estimates have, however, proven unreliable in other
cases.
Poland, which had hoped to be sitting in some of Europe's
biggest reserves, had to slash its initial estimates by 90
percent last year after detailed follow-up surveys and drillings
disappointed.
(Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; additional reporting by Paul Day
in MADRID and Henning Gloystein in LONDON; editing by James
Jukwey)