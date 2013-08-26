BRIEF-Pharmathene files for mixed shelf of up to $100 Mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2odSp57 Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Aug 26 East Tennessee Natural Gas, a unit of Spectra Energy, on Monday said it would work on its Boyds Creek natural gas compressor station in Tennessee starting Sept. 3 and ending on Oct. 19.
Some capacity through the station will be reduced and interruptible or secondary services may be effected, a website posting said.
Interruptible or secondary customers typically pay less to ship gas with the understanding that service may be disrupted in periods of peak demand or during maintenance.
The 1,510-mile East Tennessee system is fully owned by Spectra Energy Partners LP. It has the capacity to carry 1.5 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas throughout the Southeast United States.
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2odSp57 Further company coverage:
MONTREAL/QUEBEC CITY, March 30 Bombardier Inc should consider its decision to award top executives pay rises of up to 50 percent in light of a public backlash at a time when the company has laid off thousands of employees, Quebec's economy minister said on Thursday.
* Canadian Prime Minister, pressed on increased compensation for Bombardier executives, says we respect the free market and choices companies make Further company coverage: (Reporting by David Ljunggren)