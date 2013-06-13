NEW YORK, June 13 Spectra Energy Corp unit Southeast Supply Header LLC on Thursday said an unplanned outage at its Delhi natural gas compressor station in northeast Louisiana has been resolved and the station has returned to normal operation.

The company said in a prior website posting that the unit shut on Tuesday, June 4.

The 274-mile Southeast Supply Header system has the capacity to carry 1 billion cubic feet per day of gas across the southeast United States, including Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

It is equally owned and operated by Spectra Energy Transmission and CenterPoint Energy.