NEW YORK May 6 The Sable Offshore Energy
Project off the coast of Nova Scotia completed planned
maintenance on schedule on Sunday, with natural gas production
expected to increase over the next several days, according to
website postings from Spectra Energy's Maritimes U.S. and
Maritimes Canada units.
The Sable project, operated by Exxon Mobil Corp, was
in recent years capable of producing between 400 million and 500
million cubic feet of natural gas and 20,000 barrels of natural
gas liquids per day.
Production has been in natural decline in recent years, with
current volume near 200 million cubic feet per day, according to
recent data from an Exxon spokesman.
The project is owned by Exxon, Royal Dutch Shell,
Imperial Oil Ltd, Pengrowth Energy Corp and
Mosbacher Operating Ltd.
Spectra operates the Maritimes & Northeast Pipeline system,
which brings offshore, onshore and LNG-sourced natural gas from
the Sable project in Atlantic Canada to North American markets.