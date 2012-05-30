NEW YORK May 30 U.S. crude stocks fell last
week and gasoline inventories rose unexpectedly, data from the
American Petroleum Institute (API) showed on Wednesday.
U.S. crude oil inventories fell 353,000 barrels in the week
to May 25, compared with analyst expectations in a Reuters poll
for a rise of 600,000 barrels, the API said. The drop in crude
stocks was the first weekly reduction reported by the API since
the week of April 20.
Gasoline inventories rose by 2.1 million barrels last week.
Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast a drop of 800,000
barrels.
Crude stocks at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for
West Texas Intermediate crude, fell by 557,000 barrels. The fall
in Cushing inventories, which had been on the rise since
mid-March according to API data, comes after the reversal
earlier this month of the Seaway pipeline, which is now
transporting crude from Cushing to Houston. The reversal could
help to draw down Cushing inventories near record levels and
alleviate a glut of crude in the U.S. Midwest.
"The report is somewhat bearish with the large build in
gasoline inventories," said John Kilduff of New York hedge fund
Again Capital LLC. "The rise in crude oil imports should also
weigh on prices, despite the small overall drawdown."
U.S. crude oil prices, already down sharply on the
day, fell further after the API released its numbers, trading
down $3.36 at $87.40 per barrel in post-settlement trade. Prices
settled down $2.94 a barrel at $87.82.
Refinery operations expanded by 1.8 percentage point to 86.5
percent of capacity last week, compared with forecasts for a 0.4
percentage point rise.
Domestic distillate stockpiles fell by 1.3 million barrels,
compared with analyst forecasts for a 100,000-barrel draw.