NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. crude stocks fell last week, led by a steep drawdown along the Gulf Coast, while distillates showed an unexpected drawdown, data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed on Tuesday.

U.S. crude oil inventories declined by 550,000 barrels in the week to June 15, the API said, short of the expectations of analysts polled by Reuters for a draw of 1.1 million barrels.

The Gulf Coast saw the biggest drop, tumbling by 1.74 million barrels during the week, with the West Coast and Rocky Mountain region showing smaller declines. Imports of crude slipped by 82,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 9.26 million bpd.

Stockpiles at the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery point for the New York Mercantile Exchange rose during the week to June 15, up 625,000 barrels. Data from the previous week showed a 344,000 barrel decline, the first drop at the hub in 20 weeks.

Distillate stockpiles fell by 269,000 barrels, the report showed, countering analysts' expectations for an 800,000 barrel build. The Midcontinent saw the biggest decline, off 937,000 barrels.

Gasoline inventories rose by 1.1 million barrels last week versus forecasts for a build of 800,000 barrels, with the East Coast, Midwest, and Rocky Mountain region all reporting increases.

Refinery operations rose by 2.4 percentage point to 91.1 percent of capacity last week, compared with forecasts for a 0.1 percentage point rise.

U.S. crude oil prices traded up 92 cents to $84.19 a barrel after the data was released in post-settlement activity, after earlier settling at $84.03 a barrel, up 76 cents on the day. (Reporting by Matthew Robinson; editing by Jim Marshall)