NEW YORK, June 26 U.S. crude stocks rose last week, while refined fuel stocks were mixed with gasoline inventories rising and distillates falling, data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed on Tuesday.

U.S. crude oil inventories unexpectedly rose 507,000 barrels in the week to June 22, the API said, compared with analyst expectations for a 500,000 barrel fall in a Reuters poll.

In the Gulf Coast region, or PADD 3, crude stocks grew by a large 4.85 million barrels, more than offsetting stock reductions in other PADD regions. The Gulf Coast stocks rose even as U.S. crude imports fell last week, by 332,000 barrels per day to 8.93 million bpd, according to API data.

U.S. gasoline stocks rose by 373,000 barrels compared with analyst expectations for a larger 800,000 barrel increase. The largest rise occurred in the PADD 1 East Coast region, where gasoline inventories were up nearly 1.8 million barrels.

U.S. distillate stocks unexpectedly fell 1 million barrels, compared with analyst expectations for a 1.2 million barrel rise.

Stockpiles at the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery point for the New York Mercantile Exchange crude contract fell by 682,000 barrels last week.

Refinery operations rose by 0.8 percentage point to 91.9 percent of capacity last week, compared with forecasts for a 0.1 percentage point rise.

U.S. crude oil prices were little changed after the data. They were up 16 cents to $79.38 in post-settlement trading. (Reporting by Joshua Schneyer; Editing by Marguerita Choy)