NEW YORK, July 3 U.S. crude inventories fell sharply last week, led by a steep drop in Gulf Coast stockpiles following production shut ins related to Tropical Storm Debby, data from the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.

Inventories of gasoline and distillates also declined, against expectations for increases and despite an increase in refinery utilization.

Crude inventories tumbled 3 million barrels in the week to June 29, well over the 1.9 million barrel drawdown forecast by analysts, with Gulf Coast stocks off nearly 4.3 million barrels.

The decline came after oil producers shut in output in the Gulf of Mexico due to the threat of Tropical Storm Debby, which eventually shifted course and headed away from the energy-rich region.

The fall was partially offset by a 3.4 million barrel increase in crude inventories on the West Coast.

U.S. gasoline stocks dropped by 1.4 million barrels for the week, compared with analyst expectations for a 600,000 barrel increase. The East Coast saw the steepest decline, down 1.9 million barrels.

The Midwest showed a 1.4 million barrel decrease, while Gulf Coast stocks rose by nearly 1.4 million barrels.

Distillate inventories, including jet fuel and diesel, fell by 1.1 million barrels, compared with analyst expectations for a 600,000 barrel rise.

Stockpiles at the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery point for the New York Mercantile Exchange crude contract rose by 247,000 barrels for the week.

Refinery operations rose by 0.5 percentage points to 92.4 percent of capacity, compared with forecasts for a 0.1 percentage point rise.

U.S. crude oil prices were little changed after the release of the data, trading up $3.85 to $87.60 a barrel in post-settlement activity after earlier settling at $87.66.

The market will now look to weekly data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, due out on Thursday rather than Wednesday due to the U.S. Independence Day holiday. (Reporting by Matthew Robinson; Editing by Marguerita Choy)