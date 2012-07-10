NEW YORK, July 10 U.S. crude inventories fell less than analysts had expected last week, and oil product inventories were mixed as gasoline stocks rose and distillates fell, according data from the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.

Crude inventories fell by 695,000 barrels in the week to July 6, compared with a forecast for a 1.2 million barrel decline in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Gasoline stocks rose by 2.5 million barrels, versus expectations for a smaller rise of 300,000 barrels, the data showed. Distillate stocks fell by 717,000 barrels, compared with an expected rise of 400,000 barrels.

U.S. crude imports fell last week by 211,000 barrels per day to 8.76 million barrels per day. Crude stocks at the delivery hub of Cushing, Oklahoma fell by 909,000 barrels, API said.

Refinery operations fell by 0.6 percentage points to 91.8 percent of capacity, compared with forecasts for a 0.1 percentage point rise.

U.S. crude oil prices slightly pared earlier losses following the data, and were trading down by $1.94 a barrel at $84.05 in the post settlement market. (Reporting by Joshua Schneyer; Editing by David Gregorio)