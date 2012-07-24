NEW YORK, July 24 U.S. crude inventories rose
unexpectedly last week due to an increase in imports, and oil
product inventories also were up as refinery utilization
increased, data from the American Petroleum Institute showed on
Tuesday.
Crude inventories rose by 1.3 million barrels in the week to
July 20, compared with a 700,000-barrel decline forecasted by
analysts polled by Reuters. U.S. crude imports soared by 579,000
barrels per day (bpd) to 9.47 million bpd, API showed.
Gasoline stocks rose by 2.3 million barrels, versus
expectations for a 600,000-barrel fall. Distillate stocks rose
by 2.6 million barrels, compared with a forecasted rise of 1.1
million barrels.
Refinery utilization rose by 1.9 percentage points to 93.6
percent of capacity. Analysts had forecast a 0.2 percentage
point fall in utilization.
Crude stocks at the delivery hub of Cushing, Oklahoma, rose
by 202,000 barrels, API said.
U.S. crude oil prices pared gains following the data,
and were trading up by 14 cents a barrel at $88.30 in the post
settlement market.
(Reporting by Joshua Schneyer; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)