* API reports biggest drop in crude stocks since Sept, 2008
* Drop far steeper than forecast, analysts doubt accuracy
* U.S. EIA to report its inventory data on Wednesday morning
NEW YORK, July 31 U.S. crude inventories plunged
last week by the most since 2008, and oil product stocks also
fell unexpectedly, data from the American Petroleum Institute
showed on Tuesday.
Crude inventories fell by 11.6 million barrels in the week
to July 27, the API reported, a far steeper drop than the
700,000 barrel decline forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The fall in crude stocks, according to the API, was the
largest one-week drop since September of 2008. U.S. crude
inventories stood at 369.7 million barrels, according to the
API.
U.S. inventories have been running well above their
five-year average range as reported by the U.S. Energy
Information Administration. The top of the EIA's five-year
average range as of July was near 360 million barrels.
But analysts said they were skeptical of the API's reported
crude inventory drop. The industry group also reported that U.S.
refineries scaled back processing rates last week and a drop in
crude imports, while large, could not account for the sharp
overall inventory decline, they said.
Tim Evans of Citi in New York called the API crude inventory
drop figure "incredible," and said he does not expect for the
EIA's weekly stock figures, due out on Wednesday, to be in the
same range.
"There is not a high level of congruence in these numbers. I
expect the EIA to have very different numbers."
In the Gulf Coast, or PADD 3, crude stocks fell by 8.5
million barrels, according to API data. Overall U.S. crude
imports fell last week by a sharp 796,000 barrels per day to
8.68 million barrels per day.
The reported import drop could help account for lower crude
inventories, but analysts said they were not aware of any major
disruptions to imports into the Gulf Coast region last week.
API senior economic analyst Maria Coronado said crude
inventory drops are not unusual during summer months. Over the
period, U.S. drivers tend to use more fuel.
Oil product stocks also posted unexpected falls, the API
data showed. Gasoline stocks fell by 1.3 million barrels, versus
expectations for a 1 million barrel rise, the data showed.
Distillate stocks fell by 1.4 million barrels, compared with an
expected rise of 1.1 million barrels.
U.S. crude futures pared some of their earlier losses
following the API data release, and were trading down $1.82 a
barrel at $87.96 a barrel in electronic trading.
Crude stocks at the delivery hub of Cushing, Oklahoma fell
by 1.4 million barrels, API said.
Refinery operations fell by 0.9 percentage point to 92.7
percent of capacity, compared with forecasts for a 0.2
percentage point fall.
(Reporting by Joshua Schneyer, Selam Gebrekidan, Robert
Gibbons, Gene Ramos and David Sheppard; Editing by David
Gregorio)