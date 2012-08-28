NEW YORK Aug 28 U.S. crude stocks rose sharply last week as imports jumped, the American Petroleum Institute said on Tuesday.

Crude inventories rose 5.5 million barrels in the week to Aug. 24, compared with analysts' expectations for a drawdown of 1.5 million barrels.

U.S. crude imports jumped by 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd) to 9.58 million bpd, the API said.

Distillate stocks also rose, by 1.4 million barrels. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 100,000 barrel draw.

Gasoline stocks fell 2.4 million barrels, compared to forecasts for a smaller decline of 1.4 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the delivery hub of Cushing, Oklahoma fell by 377,000 barrels last week, API said. U.S. crude runs fell by 172,000 bpd. (Reporting by Joshua Schneyer; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)