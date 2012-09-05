(Updates oil price, adds details)
NEW YORK, Sept 5 U.S. crude stocks fell sharply
last week as Hurricane Isaac's passage through the Gulf of
Mexico shut in production and closed ports, data from the
industry's American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.
Crude inventories fell by 7.2 million barrels in the week to
Aug. 31, compared with analysts' expectations for a drawdown of
5.3 million barrels. The API-reported inventory drop was the
largest since the week to July 27, when stocks fell by almost 12
million barrels.
Hurricane Isaac temporarily disrupted the majority of oil
production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico for several days, shut
import terminals and shuttered several refineries in the region.
Drilling companies are busy restoring output this week.
U.S. crude imports fell by 1.7 million barrels per day (bpd)
to 7.9 million bpd, the API said.
Refinery utilization fell 3.8 percentage points to 87.1
percent of capacity, API figures showed.
In PADD 3, the Gulf Coast region, crude stocks fell by
nearly 7.6 million barrels and gasoline inventories were down by
1.8 million barrels, while distillates fell by 800,000 barrels.
Total U.S. distillate stocks fell by 132,000 barrels.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a larger 1.9-million
barrel draw.
Gasoline stocks fell 2.3 million barrels, compared to
forecasts for a larger decline of 3.4 million barrels.
U.S. crude futures slightly extended their earlier gains
following the release of the API stock data, rising in
post-settlement trading to $95.95 per barrel. Crude had
settled earlier up 6 cents per barrel at $95.36.
Crude stocks at the delivery hub of Cushing, Oklahoma, rose
by 58,000 barrels last week, API said.
(Reporting by Joshua Schneyer; Editing by David Gregorio;
Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)