NEW YORK, Oct 11 U.S. crude oil stocks rose last week while
distillate inventories fell more sharply than forecast, government data showed
on Thursday.
Domestic stocks of crude rose by 1.67 million barrels in the week to Oct. 5,
the Energy Information Administration reported, as imports rose. Analysts polled
by Reuters ahead of the data release had forecast a stock gain of 800,000
barrels.
Imports of crude rose by 115,000 barrels per day to almost 8.2 million bpd
during the week.
U.S. distillate stocks, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 3.18
million barrels in the week, well above analysts' average forecast for a decline
of 500,000 barrels.
Stockpiles of the fuel on the East Coast, home to the world's largest
heating oil market, fell by 1.7 million barrels.
U.S. gasoline inventories fell by 534,000 barrels, against expectations they
would be unchanged on the week.
Demand in the world's largest consumer continued to drop, with gasoline use
over the four weeks to Oct. 5 down 3.3 percent from year-earlier levels while
distillate demand was off 3.5 percent.
Refinery utilization fell by 1.5 percentage point to 86.7 percent of
capacity.
Stocks at Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point of the U.S. crude oil future,
rose by 300,000 barrels to 44.17 million barrels.
U.S. crude futures largely held gains after the data, trading up
$1.22 at $92.47 a barrel at 11:08 am EDT (1508 GMT).
(Reporting By David Sheppard; Editing by David Gregorio)