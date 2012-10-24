------ API ------ ------ EIA -----
Stocks Change Change Stocks Change Change
10/19/12 from from 10/19/12 from from
pvs wk yr-ago pvs wk yr-ago
Crude 369.6 0.3 29.6 375.1 5.9 37.5
Distillate 121.7 -0.9 -26.2 118.0 -0.6 -27.4
Gasoline 199.3 0.2 -10.4 198.6 1.4 -6.4
Heating oil 28.0 -0.1 -11.1 26.7 0.0 -11.4
RFG gasoline 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.1 -0.1 -0.1
Kerosene 42.7 0.0 -4.2 42.9 -0.1 -3.7
Crude runs (bpd) 14.6 0.0 0.4 14.8 0.0 0.1
Refinery utilization
(percent) 86.5 -0.2 +3.3 87.2 -0.2 2.4
Products supplied
(4-week moving average)------------------19.0 0.2 0.2
(Adds detail, table, comment, updates prices)
NEW YORK, Oct 24 U.S. crude oil stocks rose sharply last week as
imports increased and refinery utilization fell, government data showed on
Wednesday.
Domestic stocks of crude rose by 5.9 million barrels in the week to Oct. 19,
the Energy Information Administration reported. Analysts polled in advance by
Reuters had forecast a smaller increase of 1.9 million barrels.
Imports of crude rose by 476,000 barrels per day to 8.78 million bpd during
the week.
Crude stocks gained the most in the Gulf Coast region, site of the largest
U.S. refining hub, where they rose by 5.54 million barrels.
U.S. crude production rose in the latest week to 6.61 million barrels per
day, the highest since May 1995.
U.S. oil product stocks were mixed as refinery utilization fell by 0.2
percentage point to 87.2 percent of capacity, compared with analyst expectations
for an increase of 0.5 percentage point.
U.S. gasoline inventories rose by 1.44 million barrels, compared with
analyst expectations for a 700,000-barrel increase.
Distillate stocks, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 646,000
barrels in the week, compared with analyst forecasts for a drop of 900,000
barrels.
U.S. gasoline demand over the four weeks to Oct. 19 declined by 1.8 percent
from year-earlier levels while distillate demand fell 7.7 percent.
"The report is mostly bearish, with the large increase in crude oil
inventories," said John Kilduff of hedge fund Again Capital in New York.
"The increase in imports and low refinery utilization rate combined to drive
the increase."
U.S. crude futures extended losses after the EIA data, trading down
97 cents at $85.70 a barrel by 10:54 a.m. EDT (1454 GMT). Prices had been down
by around 20 cents a barrel before the release of the figures.
Crude stocks at Cushing, Oklahoma rose last week by 40,000 barrels to 44.07
million barrels.
(Reporting by Joshua Schneyer, Selam Gebrekidan, Edward McAllister, Robert
Gibbons and Janet McGurty; Editing by Dale Hudson)