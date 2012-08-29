Aug 29 U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose unexpectedly last week
amid a jump in crude imports, while inventories of refined products were mixed
as plant utilization remained unchanged, government data showed on Wednesday.
Domestic stocks of crude, excluding oil held in the Strategic Petroleum
Reserve, rose by 3.78 million barrels to 364.52 million barrels in the week
ended Aug. 24, the Energy Information Administration reported. Analysts polled
by Reuters had forecast a drop of 1.5 million barrels.
Refinery utilization was unchanged at 91.2 percent of capacity. Analysts had
forecast a drop of 0.4 percentage point. Imports of crude rose by 1.29 million
barrels per day to 9.46 million bpd.
The EIA said U.S. gasoline inventories fell 1.51 million barrels last week
to 201.23 million barrels. Analysts had expected a draw of 1.4 million barrels.
Distillates, which include diesel and heating oil, rose 873,000 barrels to
126.08 million barrels, compared with analysts' average forecast for a drop of
100,000 barrels.
Stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point for U.S. oil futures fell
421,000 barrels to 44.82 million barrels.
Following the release of the EIA's data, U.S. crude oil futures
extended earlier losses and were trading down 93 cents a barrel at $95.40 a
barrel at 10:36 a.m. EDT (1436 GMT).
(Reporting by Joshua Schneyer in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)