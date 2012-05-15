(For other news from Reuters Global Energy & Environment Summit,
* State-run refiner to boost capacity by 41 pct by 2016/17
* Eyes more cheaper, heavy crude grades to boost profits
* Aims for refinery enhancements to boost margins $1.1/bbl
By Nidhi Verma and Jo Winterbottom
NEW DELHI, May 15 Indian Oil Corp, the
country's biggest refiner, aims to expand refining capacity 41
percent by 2016/17 and use more cheaper, heavy crude grades to
boost profitability and offset revenues lost on domestic fuel
sales, its refineries chief said.
IOC and its subsidiary, Chennai Petroleum Corp,
control 10 refineries accounting for about 31 percent of India's
capacity of 4.3 million barrels per day (bpd).
The state-run refiner plans to raise capacity to about 1.85
million barrels per day (bpd) by 2016/17 from 1.31 million now,
Raj Kumar Ghosh said in an interview at the Reuters Global
Energy and Environment Summit.
"The refinery expansion will require an investment of about
200 billion rupees ($3.71 billion) as we have already committed
300 billion rupees investment for Paradip," he said.
The 300,000 bpd Paradip plant in the eastern state of
Odisha, formerly known as Orissa, would be commissioned in the
third quarter of 2013, Ghosh said.
He said the capacity expansion will include raising the
capacity at the Haldia plant by about 10,000 bpd, that at the
Gujarat plant by 86,000 bpd and the capacity of Chennai
Petroleum by 136,000 bpd.
The Haldia plant in India's eastern state of West Bengal
state has capacity of 150,000 bpd while Koyali in western
Gujarat state has 274,000 bpd capacity.
Chennai Petroleum owns 2 refineries in southern Tamil Nadu
state with combined capacity of 230,000 bpd.
In the current fiscal year that started in April, IOC aims
to import 1.04 million bpd crude including 870,000 bpd through
term deals compared with 1.06 million bpd in the last fiscal
year, when it drew about 790,000 bpd from term contracts.
"Our crude import in this (fiscal) year is estimated to be
lower because we have been allocated 2 million tonnes (40,000
bpd) of Mangala crude. It was 1 million tonnes last year," Ghosh
said, adding the oil would be processed at Koyali and the
Panipat plant in the northern state of Punjab.
Ghosh said the fullscale start-up of the Paradip plant would
raise the amount of heavy and high sulphur crudes the company
processed.
CRUDE MIX
"Paradip will be able to process any type of crude," he
said.
IOC's heavy crude processing after the commissioning of the
Paradip plant will rise to 20 percent from 12 percent now while
high sulphur crude will make up 65 percent of its overall crude
intake from 50 percent now.
"We can process high sulphur and heavy crude at Panipat
refinery also, but it is landlocked. There is a problem with the
pipeline ... we blend high sulphur crude with low sulphur at
Mundra (on the west coast) and bring it to Panipat," he said.
The 300,000 bpd Panipat refinery in the northern state of
Punjab is IOC's biggest plant s o far.
IOC, which meets about half of domestic fuel demand and
takes a hit to revenues by selling fuel at cheaper rates set by
the government, a i ms to process high TAN (total acid number)
crude such as Indonesia's Duri, Angola's Dalia and Brazil's
Marlim grades by the end of this year, Ghosh said.
Acidic crudes have a high total acid number and large levels
of naphthenic acids that can corrode refinery equipment, putting
them out of reach of basic Asian plants until recently.
Acidic crude, produced in such places as Brazil, Sudan, Chad
and China, is usually sold at deep discounts as few refineries
can run them, making them a bargain for sophisticated plants.
India caps prices of diesel, cooking gas and kerosene to
protect its poor citizens and rein in inflation, leading to an
estimated loss of 1.4 trillion rupees in revenue for state-run
retailers in 2011/12.
The government partially offsets these losses but delays in
realising cash forces refiners to borrow to meet their working
capital needs. The only way to counter such losses is to
optimise the crude mix and improve refining operations.
Ghosh said IOC's current refining margins are at $2.5 a
barrel and it averaged $3.3 a barrel in the last fiscal year.
He said at current prices, IOC hoped to improve margins in
the current fiscal year by $0.3 per barrel through an improved
crude mix and by $0.8 per barrel in improved efficiency and
changed product mix after its refinery enhancements.
IOC recently bought a cargo of Mexico's Maya crude for
arrival at end-May or early June, besides resuming purchases of
Egypt's Ras Gharib grade.
"We are looking for more Maya crude ... We are trying to
change our crude basket ... enlarging our basket. We currently
have about 150 grades in our crude diet," Ghosh said, adding his
firm would try for more Maya crude.
The refiner is already processing locally produced high TAN
crude from North Gujarat at its Koyali refinery.
As part of it strategy to diversify its crude basket, IOC
has started a new term contract from this year, buying 20,000
bpd of Azeri light from Azerbaijan.
($1=53.8450 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)