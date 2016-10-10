ISTANBUL Oct 10 Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday he expected a Russian-Turkish intergovernmental agreement on the Turkish Stream gas pipeline project to be signed in Istanbul this week.

"The document is almost ready, only a few details are left. We expect that it will be signed within the framework of the World Energy Congress. We are talking about two segments (of the pipeline)," Novak told reporters.

Novak said the issue of a gas price discount for Turkey's Botas was not linked to the construction of the Turkish Stream pipeline. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)