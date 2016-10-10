ISTANBUL Oct 10 Turkey and Russia on Monday signed a bilateral agreement on construction of the TurkStream undersea gas pipeline.

The agreement was signed in Istanbul in the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

The deal foresees construction of two lines on the bed of the Black Sea. It was reported earlier that the capacity of each line from Russia to Turkey would be 15.75 billion cubic metres a year. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by David Goodman)