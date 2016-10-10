UPDATE 2-U.S., Saudi firms sign tens of billions of dollars of deals as Trump visits
* Deals range from health to oil and military procurement (Adds analysis)
ISTANBUL Oct 10 Turkey and Russia on Monday signed a bilateral agreement on construction of the TurkStream undersea gas pipeline.
The agreement was signed in Istanbul in the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.
The deal foresees construction of two lines on the bed of the Black Sea. It was reported earlier that the capacity of each line from Russia to Turkey would be 15.75 billion cubic metres a year. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by David Goodman)
* Deals range from health to oil and military procurement (Adds analysis)
DUBAI, May 20 Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz said on Saturday the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump to the kingdom would strengthen cooperation between the two countries and help enhance global security.