ISTANBUL Oct 10 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday Moscow had agreed a gas price discount mechanism for Turkey as part of a broader deal to construct the TurkStream gas pipeline.

After meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul, Putin also told a briefing Moscow had decided to lift a ban on some food products from Turkey and both had agreed to work towards full-scale normalisation of bilateral ties. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by David Evans)