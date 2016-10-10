ISTANBUL Oct 10 The leaders of Russia and Turkey will sign an intergovernmental deal on construction of the TurkStream undersea gas pipeline later on Monday, the head of Russian gas giant Gazprom, Alexei Miller, told reporters in Istanbul.

He also said the deal foresees construction of two lines. It was reported earlier that the capacity of each line would be 15.75 billion cubic metres a year. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by David Goodman)