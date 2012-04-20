HORSENS, Denmark, April 20 The European Commission will carry out a study of the impact of proposed fuel quality laws on business and markets, a decision that will delay until early next year any ruling on how to rank the polluting effect of oil from tar sands, an EU source said.

Ministers had been expected to vote on the proposals in June, but the source said EU member states would now not be asked to decide until much later on the regulation, which would rank oil from tar sands as more polluting than other fuels.

The draft legislation has triggered intense lobbying from major tar sands oil producer Canada, with backing from some EU member states whose oil firms are active in such unconventional crudes.

The impact assessment will analyse the consequences of the law on fuel suppliers and other stakeholders.

"The proposal will not be submitted to the (European) Council before early 2013," an EU source said, referring to the body grouping EU member governments.

"We have decided to have an impact assessment before submitting the proposal to the Council," said the source, who declined to be identified.

EU member states approved a Fuel Quality Directive in 2009, with the aim of cutting greenhouse gases from transport fuel production by 6 percent by 2020, as part of a wider set of green goals. But intensive lobbying meant that it was not until October last year that the Commission proposed detailed rules for implementing the law. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Rex Merrifield)