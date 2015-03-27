By Ernest Scheyder
| WILLISTON, N.D., March 27
WILLISTON, N.D., March 27 The tech geeks are
coming to the oil industry's rescue.
With the price of crude plumbing lows not
seen since 2009, Royal Dutch Shell, Whiting Petroleum
Corp and many others are turning to rocket fuel, Big
Data, lasers, spectrometers and other new or revamped
technologies to do more for less.
As North America's oil companies slash spending and lay off
workers, established services firms and start-ups
are hawking products that better assess oil and gas deposits,
help drill fewer but bigger new wells, and boost output from old
ones.
Baker Hughes Inc saw more client inquiries about
products that increase efficiency of existing wells in the first
three months this year than in all of the past two years, said
HC Freitag, vice president of integrated technology at the oil
service giant.
"Since the beginning of the year, we've had a dramatically
higher number of conversations with customers."
It is too early to judge whether the new tools can produce
gains similar to those of the past six years, when well output
kept rising at double-digit rates and the time needed to drill
and frack new wells dwindled to about 10 days from 40.
But U.S. shale oil producers have a history of repeatedly
exceeding expectations with their ability to innovate and lift
productivity.
Scott Johnson, a petroleum engineering professor at the
University of North Dakota, says new technologies do have the
potential to help the industry offset the impact of lost jobs
and spending cuts.
"Companies are often so busy when prices are high, they
don't have an opportunity to take a look at new technology,"
said Johnson, who is leading a high-tech analysis of core
samples taken from across the state's Bakken shale formation.
"That's why they want the engineers to think out of the box
and take new opportunities especially when prices are low."
SILICON VALLEY MEETS NORTH DAKOTA
To be sure, oil producers are only beginning to experiment
with some of these newer solutions and tech firms that offer
them are talking about rapid expansion, but from a low base.
For example, privately held GroundMetrics Inc originally
used its technology applying electromagnetic sensors to track
fluid movements deep underground in geothermal wells and only
late last year started marketing it for shale formations.
The company, which grew out of U.S. Department of Defense
research, has two shale customers now - BP and Statoil
- but expects that number to grow to 12 by the end of
this year.
GroundMetrics estimates that its cheaper and more efficient
alternative to microseismic technology used now in energy
exploration will allow oil firms to drill 10 percent fewer
wells. That, executives say, could translate into over $20
billion in annual savings for the whole industry if widely
applied.
"Oil companies drill more wells than they need to," said
George Eiskamp, the GroundMetrics chief executive. "We can help
reduce the number of wells that are fracked without reducing
production, thus cutting costs."
WellDog Inc is another company that is adapting an existing
technology for shale oil clients. The privately-held firm was
founded to work with coalbed methane producers. It's now started
to market its spectroscopy technology to shale clients to help
distinguish between cheap reserves of methane and more-lucrative
ethane, propane and butane reserves.
The technology also helps gauge pressure in oil wells so
they can be managed better. Since last year, WellDog has taken
on seven U.S. shale companies as customers, including Whiting
Petroleum, which operates in Texas, North Dakota and Colorado.
WellDog, which said its sales doubled to $18.5 million last
year, aims to double or even triple the number of customers this
year, expanding at a time when most of the industry is scaling
back.
"We're hiring," said WellDog's executive vice president
James Walker.
Baker Hughes, which counts Shell as a key client,
is heavily marketing well "rejuvenations," using proprietary
software and crunching Big Data from thousands of wells to find
new ways to coax more oil from existing wells.
In some cases, Baker Hughes has been able to double a
declining well's output, Freitag said.
In Houston, which doubles as the world's energy capital and
home to the U.S. space program, there is also occasional
crossover between aerospace and energy.
Core Laboratories is reporting a surge in demand
from the oil industry for its Kodiak Enhanced Perforating
system, which uses cartridges filled with a substance used in
solid-fuel rockets. Instead of propelling rockets into space, it
is used to explode inside a well to help create fracks, says
sales executive Mike Peveto.
"Now that the price of oil is dropping, there's some people
who want to squeeze as much oil as they can out of a well."
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Terry Wade and Tomasz
Janowski)