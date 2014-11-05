(Adds Denton results, local votes in Ohio and California)

By Marice Richter

DALLAS Nov 4 Voters appeared to back a ban on hydraulic fracturing in the North Texas town of Denton, which could become the first city in the Lone Star State to outlaw the oil and gas extraction technique behind the U.S. energy boom.

With a third of precincts reporting so far on Tuesday, 60 percent of voters cast ballots in favor of the ban.

The referendum pitted oil and gas operators and mineral rights owners against residents of the city of 123,000 who say their homes and lives are being encroached on by work that can be noisy and overwhelm roads with heavy truck traffic.

The vote was highly symbolic because hydraulic fracturing, better known as fracking, is widely used in Texas, the top crude producer in the United States.

Fracking was pioneered in Texas at the Barnett shale formation where Denton is located. Exxon Mobil's XTO unit honed its shale expertise in the Barnett formation. Exxon's headquarters are a short drive away in Irving, though most of the crude output in Texas comes from the growing Eagle Ford and Permian fields to the south and west.

Fracking uses a mix of pressurized water, sand and chemicals to unlock hydrocarbons from rocks and is opposed by many environmental groups, but operators say it is safe.

Several cities and counties in Ohio and California, two among a dozen or so states that have clear rules allowing fracking, also held votes on proposed fracking bans that would directly challenge the states' authority over the issue.

The Ohio cities included Athens, Gates Mills, Kent and Youngstown, while the California counties are Santa Barbara, San Benito and Mendocino. All results were not immediately available.

Some Colorado towns have previously tried to prohibit fracking, only to run into legal challenges.

Denton, about 30 miles (50 km) north of Dallas and home to two state universities, sits above the Barnett shale formation, considered to be one of the largest U.S. natural gas reservoirs.

Industry officials have promised lawsuits if the proposition passes.

"It's essentially a ban on all drilling," said Ed Ireland, executive director of the Barnett Shale Energy Education Council, a group aligned with producers. "No one would try to drill a well if they can't frack it, and that will unleash a torrent of lawsuits."

Anti-fracking activists began pushing for a ban more than a year ago after Denton city restrictions to prevent fracking of an existing well in a new neighborhood were struck down in court. Denton has about 270 wells.

"Denton will be decimated by fracking if this ban isn't passed," Ed Soph, a leader of the Frack Free Denton group, said before the vote.

The anti-drilling group has spent about $75,000 on its campaign while Denton Taxpayers for a Strong Economy, the group opposing the ban, has raised about $700,000, according to organizers and local media reports. (Editing By Terry Wade, Jonathan Oatis and Ken Wills)