By Marice Richter
DALLAS Nov 5 Voters approved a ban on hydraulic
fracturing in the north Texas town of Denton on Tuesday, making
it the first city in the Lone Star State to outlaw the oil and
gas extraction technique behind the U.S. energy boom.
The vote in the city of 123,000 was highly symbolic because
hydraulic fracturing, better known as fracking, is widely used
in Texas, the top crude producer in the United States.
Green groups said the result served as a wake-up call to the
industry, but several similar measures failed in cities and
counties in Ohio and California.
The Texas Oil & Gas Association, the state's energy lobby,
on Wednesday quickly filed for an injunction.
"A ban on hydraulic fracturing is inconsistent with state
law," Thomas Phillips, a former head of the Supreme Court of
Texas who now represents the trade group, said.
Texas Railroad Commissioner David Porter, the state's top
energy regulator, called for the prohibition to be tossed out.
"Bans based on misinformation - instead of science and fact
- potentially threaten this energy renaissance and as a result,
the well-being of all Texans," he said.
In a frack job, a mix of pressurized water, sand and
chemicals is used to unlock hydrocarbons from rock. Operators
say it is safe but many environmental groups oppose the practice
- calling it wasteful, polluting, dirty and noisy.
"Denton, Texas is where hydraulic fracturing was invented,"
said Bruce Baizel, Earthworks energy program director. "If this
place in the heart of the oil and gas industry can't live with
fracking, then who can?"
Fracking was pioneered at the Barnett shale formation where
Denton is located. Exxon Mobil's XTO unit honed its
shale expertise in the natural gas-rich Barnett. Most of the
crude output in Texas comes, however, from the growing Eagle
Ford and Permian fields to the south and west.
The Denton referendum pitted oil and gas operators and
mineral rights owners against residents who say their homes and
lives are being encroached on by work that can be noisy, soak up
scarce water supplies and overwhelm roads with heavy truck
traffic.
The Denton measure won more than 58 percent of the 25,376
ballots cast, official results showed.
Elsewhere, the Ohio cities of Gates Mills, Kent and
Youngstown rejected proposed fracking bans, while Athens
approved one. In California, proposed fracking bans failed in
Santa Barbara County but passed in Mendocino and San Benito
counties, official results and local media reports said.
The votes are not expected to have any meaningful impact on
U.S. crude output, which has soared to a 25-year high.
The local votes in Ohio and California, two among a dozen or
so states that have clear rules allowing fracking, were held to
directly challenge the states' authority over the issue.
Some Colorado towns have previously tried to prohibit
fracking, only to run into lawsuits.
There are about 270 wells in Denton, about 30 miles (50 km)
north of Dallas and home to two state universities.
"It's essentially a ban on all drilling," said Ed Ireland,
executive director of the Barnett Shale Energy Education
Council, a group aligned with producers. "No one would try to
drill a well if they can't frack it."
Groups like Frack Free Denton won even though they were
outspent by a margin of 10 to one, according to organizers and
local media reports.
