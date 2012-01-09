* Energy demand in Thailand seen up 4.8 pct at 1.94 mln BOED

BANGKOK Jan 9 Thailand's energy demand is expected to rise almost 5 percent in 2012, driven by economic growth and restoration work after last year's flooding plus work on flood defence systems, the Energy Policy and Planning Office of the Ministry of Energy said on Monday.

Suthep Liumsirijarern, EPPO's director-general, said energy demand in Thailand in 2012 was forecast to rise about 4.8 percent to 1.94 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOED), after 4.1 percent growth in 2011.

The forecast is based on the assumption that the economy will grow 4.5-5.5 percent this year, coupled with other factors including government spending and investment to restore businesses damaged by flooding last year, it said.

The average oil price was predicted to hover around $105-110 per barrel this year after $105 per barrel in 2011.

In 2012, demand for natural gas is expected to increase more than for other energy sources, with a forecast of 7.4 percent, accounting for 874,000 BOED, supported by rising usage in power generation, transportation, energy and petrochemical sectors.

An expected surge in natural gas demand would lead to the import of natural gas, it added.

Thailand is expected to buy at least 2 billion cubic feet per day (cf/d) of natural gas from Myanmar over the next 20 years to meet rising demand, an energy ministry official said on Dec. 20.

Thailand imported energy worth a total value of 1.24 trillion baht ($39.2 billion) last year, led by crude imports up 79 percent due to higher prices caused by unrest in the Middle East.

The value of imports of electricity and natural gas also rose, EPPO said, due to imports from the Nam Ngum dam 2 in Laos and liquefied natural gas imports for the first time in May to use for power generation.

Flooding in Thailand last year cut into demand for electricity, led by a 12.7 percent drop in the agricultural sector, a 1.8 percent drop in demand from households, with business sectors down 0.3 percent and industrial demand, which accounts for 45 percent, down 0.04 percent. ($1 = 31.6250 Thai baht) (Reporting by Ploy Ten Kate; Editing by Alan Raybould)