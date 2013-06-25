June 25 TransCanada Corp said on
Tuesday that its Keystone crude oil pipeline system is operating
normally despite record flooding in Alberta where the line
originates and a report saying flows on the line had slowed.
Earlier on Tuesday, pipeline and refinery monitor Genscape
said flows on Keystone 1 had slowed to around 357,000 barrels
per day (bpd) from 580,000 bpd.
"The Keystone operational system remains available to
transport full capacity as determined by customers," TransCanada
spokesman Shawn Howard said in an email.
"Throughputs normally vary throughout the month as
determined by customers business plans, we are observing normal
and typical variation," Howard added.
Record flooding in Alberta over the weekend led to Enbridge
Inc shutting about 1 million bpd of pipeline capacity
as a precaution after a smaller line spilled about 750 barrels
of synthetic oil in the north of the province on Saturday.
The Enbridge lines help supply the Hardisty, Alberta oil hub
with crude produced at the oil sands fields in the north of the
province. Much of the oil stored in Hardisty is then exported to
the United States.
Canada is the U.S.' biggest supplier of energy.
The Keystone pipeline system flows from Hardisty to Steele
City, Nebraska before branching off to either Patoka, Illinois,
or Cushing, Oklahoma - the delivery point of the U.S. crude oil
contract.
U.S. crude oil's discount to international marker Brent narrowed on Tuesday to its lowest level since
November 2011, touching $5.60 a barrel, partly as a result of
concerns about potential disruptions to Canadian crude supplies.