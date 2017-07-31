Energy Transfer to sell 32 pct in Rover pipeline entity to Blackstone

July 31 (Reuters) - Energy Transfer Partners L.P said on Monday that it would sell a 32.44 percent stake in the firm constructing the Rover pipeline project to Blackstone for about $1.57 billion.

The 700-mile Rover pipeline, the biggest natural gas pipeline under construction in the United States, is designed to transport 3.25 billion cubic feet per day of domestically produced natural gas from the Marcellus and Utica Shale production areas to markets across the U.S.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter, the company said.