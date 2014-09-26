(Corrects first paragraph and headline to show ETP is
Sept 25 Dallas pipeline operator Energy Transfer
Partners LP said it would transfer some convenience
store assets within the Sunoco Inc corporate family to
Susser Petroleum Partners LP in a deal valued at about
$768 million.
Susser, a subsidiary of Sunoco, said it would change its
name to Sunoco LP and its ticker symbol to "SUN" to align the
partnership's name with that of Sunoco.
Susser also agreed to buy Honolulu, Hawaii-based Aloha
Petroleum Ltd for about $240 million.
Aloha is the largest independent gasoline marketer and one
of the largest convenience store operators in Hawaii.
Aloha currently markets through about 100 fuel stations
throughout the state, about half of which are company operated.
Both transactions are expected to close in the fourth
quarter.
