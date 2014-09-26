(Corrects first paragraph and headline to show ETP is transfering, not selling, some convenience store assets. Deletes incorrect reference to the assets being owned by Sunoco Logistics)

Sept 25 Dallas pipeline operator Energy Transfer Partners LP said it would transfer some convenience store assets within the Sunoco Inc corporate family to Susser Petroleum Partners LP in a deal valued at about $768 million.

Susser, a subsidiary of Sunoco, said it would change its name to Sunoco LP and its ticker symbol to "SUN" to align the partnership's name with that of Sunoco.

Susser also agreed to buy Honolulu, Hawaii-based Aloha Petroleum Ltd for about $240 million.

Aloha is the largest independent gasoline marketer and one of the largest convenience store operators in Hawaii.

Aloha currently markets through about 100 fuel stations throughout the state, about half of which are company operated.

Both transactions are expected to close in the fourth quarter.