By Linda Hutchinson-Jafar
| PORT OF SPAIN, TRINIDAD
and Tobago (BPTT) plans to spend US$1.1 billion this year in the
Caribbean island which will include ocean bottom seismic surveys
in its existing acreage, its president told an energy
conference.
BPTT Regional President Norman Christie said on Monday that
Trinidad and Tobago assets remain competitive in the BP
portfolio, resulting in continuing investments and its recent
successful bids for two deepwater blocks in the Atlantic.
BPTT operates 13 offshore platforms and one onshore
processing facility and produces approximately 450,000 barrels
of oil equivalent a day.
Christie however said the competitive landscape is changing
with new oil and gas basins opening up, new players emerging and
technologies changing. Locally, the subsurface and surface
landscape are becoming more economically challenging, accessing
resources is harder and more costly, and infrastructure is
aging, he added.
He said it was important for the government to strike the
right balance between attracting and keeping investments.
"So, in a real sense, every year BPTT is competing for new
capital which needs to be attracted in the same way that a new
company is attracted to Trinidad and Tobago.
"This is particularly striking when you think about Trinidad
and Tobago competing for capital against huge resource basins
and markets such as Brazil, Angola, China, India, and Russia,"
Christie said.
Striking the right balance is important "because time is
against us," he said, adding that the country needs to prove up
new reserves, reach new agreements for gas supply and build or
fix infrastructure.
"All of these things take time and in my estimation we are
already playing catch up. We need to get ahead of the game and
to do this we need to improve the speed of decision making and
improve coordination of activity across the industry. Inaction
or slow action is not an option," he said.
A 2010 gas audit conducted by U.S.-based Ryder Scott showed
that the country's proved reserves dropped to 13.4 trillion
cubic feet (TCF) from 14.4 tcf in 2009 and 15.4 TCF in 2008.