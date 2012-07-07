* Turkmenistan plans to produce total of 448.7 bcm in
2012-16
* State TV says president late Friday OKs sector plan thru
2016
* Planned gas output higher than current estimated potential
* Higher exports may be reason for a jump in production
By Marat Gurt
ASHGABAT, July 7 Turkmenistan, holder of the
world's fourth-largest reserves of natural gas, plans to produce
a total of 448.7 billion cubic metres (bcm) of the fuel in
2012-16, state media reported on Saturday, in a rare disclosure
of such data in the reclusive nation.
The central Asian nation of 5.5 million, where President
Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov wields sweeping powers and is titled
Arkadag (The Patron) amid a rising personality cult, has not
published data for the actual volume of its vital natural gas
output and exports in recent years.
But lifting the veil of secrecy, state television said
Berdymukhamedov had late on Friday presided over a government
meeting to personally approve the guidelines of the development
of Turkmenistan's oil and gas sector through 2016.
"According to the programme ... a total of 448.7 bcm of gas
will be produced during this period," the TV report said, adding
that Berdymukhamedov stressed a need to boost foreign investment
in the promising sector.
Average annual output of around 90 bcm targeted by the state
programme is significantly higher than official and independent
data for Turkmen production last year.
Estimates by energy major BP put Turkmenistan's 2011
natural gas output at 59.5 bcm, or 40.6 percent higher than in
the previous year.
PRODUCTION POTENTIAL
A Turkmen official told an international gas conference in
May that the country produced 66 bcm in 2011. He gave no
comparative data for the previous year.
Industry analysts have until now put Turkmenistan's
production potential at 75 bcm a year. They say that for several
years until 2011, actual output was well below 50 bcm due to
small exports to the nation's traditional market, Russia.
Increased natural gas output last year was largely due to
larger gas exports.
A China-bound pipeline from central Asia was launched in
December 2009 and Turkmenistan has up to now been the only
supplier of gas to the network, expected to supply 9 bcm this
year, 10 bcm in 2013 and 15 bcm annually from 2014.
Natural gas is also exported to neigbouring Iran via a
smaller pipeline.
In 2011 gas export revenue totaled almost $11 billion, up
2.1 times over the 2010 level, the Turkmen official said in May.
BP data show Turkmenistan's natural gas reserves are equal
to those of Saudi Arabia and are smaller than only those of
Russia, Iran and Qatar.
Auditor Gaffney, Cline & Associates has ranked
Turkmenistan's largest gas field Galkynysh, better known under
its previous name South Iolotan, the world's second-largest,
with gas reserves of between 13.1 trillion and 21.2 trillion
cubic metres.