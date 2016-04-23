* Uganda originally picked Kenya, but changed tack
KAMPALA, April 23 Uganda will build a pipeline
for its oil through Tanzania rather than Kenya, which had wanted
to secure the export route, a summit of East African leaders
said on Saturday.
Picking a route is vital for oil firms to make final
investment decisions on developing reserves found in Uganda and
Kenya, which are among a string of hydrocarbon finds on Africa's
eastern seaboard. Tanzania has found gas offshore.
Land-locked Uganda, which found oil in a western region
around Hoima, said last year it would build a pipeline through
Kenya, linking its fields to Kenyan discoveries in Lokichar and
on to Lamu on Kenya's north coast.
But in March this year Uganda changed tack, saying it was
now planning a pipeline from Hoima to Tanga on Tanzania's coast,
prompting a last-minute push by Kenya for another switch.
Saturday's summit of the East African Community bloc - which
groups Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda and Burundi - in Kampala
confirmed Uganda would take the Tanzanian option.
Regarding the crude pipeline, "the summit agreed that two
crude oil pipelines, one from Lokichar to Lamu and another from
Hoima to Tanga, will be developed by Kenya and Uganda
respectively," the final communique said.
"There is no more paralysis on that matter, we are moving,"
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said after the summit meeting.
Kenyan Lands Minister Jacob Kaimenyi said the Uganda and
Kenya pipelines would be developed independently.
France's Total, one of the oil firms developing
Uganda's fields, had raised security concerns about the Kenyan
route. A Kenyan pipeline could at points run near Somalia, from
where militants have launched attacks on Kenya.
Britain's Tullow Oil, with stakes in both countries,
had backed the Kenyan route, saying it would be cheaper if oil
from both pipelines followed the same route.
"While we have always believed that a joint Uganda-Kenya
export pipeline was the most cost-effective option, we are clear
that both Uganda and Kenya's oil resources can be developed
separately," Tullow said in a statement.
The firm said it would now work with both governments on the
two pipeline projects.
China's CNOOC is also involved in the Ugandan oil
finds.
Projected production start dates from both countries have
repeatedly been postponed, particularly because no decision had
been taken over the pipeline route.
