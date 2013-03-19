* Plans two new reactors for Hinkley Point C project
* EDF yet to make investment decision
* Firm seeking guaranteed electricity price
* Japan's Hitachi also plans to build in UK
By Karolin Schaps and Henning Gloystein
LONDON, March 19 EDF won planning
approval from Britain's energy secretary on Tuesday to build the
country's first new nuclear station in almost 20 years.
The French company, which has dominated Britain's nuclear
sector since taking over British Energy in 2009, plans to make
its investment decision once it has reached agreement with the
UK government on a guaranteed electricity price for the new
project.
"The planning decision to give consent to Hinkley Point
follows a rigorous examination from the Planning Inspectorate,
and detailed analysis within my Department," Energy Secretary
Edward Davey said in a written statement to parliament.
"I am confident that the planning decision I have made is
robust, evidence-based, compatible with the Energy National
Policy Statements and is in the best interests of the country,"
he said.
Britain's planning agency had recommended the project for
approval in December.
Davey said that the multi-billion-pound project would
generate enough electricity to power the equivalent of five
million households, making it one of the largest power stations
in Britain.
Vincent de Rivaz, chief executive of EDF's UK arm EDF
Energy, called the approval "a huge achievement".
"The success of this pioneering project will kick start the
new nuclear programme in the UK and is expected to lead to lower
costs for successive UK nuclear plants," he said.
Yet de Rivaz warned that the project would only move forward
if it could reach an agreement on a guaranteed electricity price
for the new project.
"To make this opportunity a reality, we need to reach
agreement on the Contract for Difference for Hinkley Point C.
Intensive discussions with the Government are taking place and
agreement is still possible," he said.
The confidential discussions are expected to conclude by the
end of the month.
British industry groups welcomed the decision, while
environmentalists criticised the move.
"This is a big step forward on a critical energy
infrastructure scheme," said Katja Hall, chief policy director
at Britain's business lobby group CBI.
"A balanced energy mix is essential in order to ensure
secure, low-carbon and affordable supply in the future, and new
nuclear is a key part of this."
Keith Allott, chief adviser on climate change at
environmental group WWF said new nuclear power stations would
come at a high cost to taxpayers and create new nuclear waste.
"Backing nuclear means shifting a huge liability to British
taxpayers for the cost of building, electricity and crucially,
dealing with the waste," he said.
NUCLEAR INVESTMENT
Britain drew up a major energy infrastructure plan in 2010.
"This planned project adds to a number of new energy
projects consented since May 2010, including wind farms and
biomass and gas-fired power stations," Davey said.
It is "vital to get investment in new (energy)
infrastructure to get the economy moving," he said.
Britain is counting on new nuclear power in its energy mix
for future decades, unlike countries such as Germany or
Switzerland which have decided to phase out nuclear power after
Japan's Fukushima crisis.
The Hinkley Point C project in Somerset will house two
European Pressurised Water Reactors (EPRs) with a combined
installed capacity of 3,260 MW, adjacent to an existing nuclear
station also run by the company.
EDF expects the project to generate 25,000 jobs during
construction throughout the supply chain and 900 staff will be
permanently employed during its 60 years of operations.
British utility Centrica dropped out of the project
last month.
EDF said earlier this year it planned to start talks with
China Guangdong Nuclear Power Corporation about becoming a
partner in its UK nuclear building programme.
Britain's last nuclear power station was opened at Sizewell
in Suffolk in 1995, after a seven-year construction period. EDF
also plans to build two new EPRs there.
The French firm operates all but one of Britain's nine
nuclear stations.
Japan's engineering conglomerate Hitachi also plans
to build nuclear power stations in Britain, but is at an earlier
stage of planning and approval than EDF.