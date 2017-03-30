NEW YORK, March 30 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A quiet
energy revolution is taking place in the homes that light up in
the evening in the New York City neighborhoods of Gowanus Canal
and Park Slope.
It isn't just power plant electricity that keeps this
community lit at night, but also energy generated by neighbors
across the street or a few houses away, who send one another
their excess production of solar power.
The experiment, called TransActive Grid, aims to soon allow
homes and businesses fitted with solar panels and "smart" meters
to sell spare electricity to neighbors, rather than simply give
it away as they do now.
The change could herald a revolution in the way power is
produced and sold not only in New York but potentially across
the country and around the world, with roof-mounted solar panels
joined to become neighbourhood-controlled power plants.
The idea has inspired a slew of entrepreneurs - from
Australia to Finland to South Africa - to launch startups, and
caught the attention of large power utilities worldwide.
The prospect of producing, buying and selling
locally-generated clean energy is precisely why Gowanus Canal
resident Lowell Kaplan hooked up his townhouse to the
TransActive Grid earlier this year.
"It's pretty cool," said the 44-year-old father of two. "If
I happen to produce extra why not get some local usage out of
it? This is the way things should work."
Another 40 or so solar power producers - residential
buildings but also businesses and industrial buildings - have
also signed up to plug into TransActive Grid's two micro
electrical grids, which span a total of about 10 street blocks.
The project is still in its demonstration phase and a
relatively small undertaking so far.
But it is fueled by an idea so big it could fundamentally
alter the renewable energy landscape in the United States and
across the world, said Lawrence Orsini, who heads the New York
startup behind the project, LO3 Energy.
Since LO3 Energy engineered the world's first paid
transaction between two people producing solar power, in April
last year, the energy industry has been abuzz with talk about
the internet technology behind the deal: blockchain.
Blockchain first emerged as the system underpinning the
digital currency bitcoin. Applied to the energy sector, the
shared electronic ledger, with no need for third-party
enforcement, enables consumers producing renewable energy to
trade excess energy with each other, risk-free.
"Looking at the way the utility grid runs today, and how
little it has changed in over the past 100 years, it is just
ridiculously antiquated," said Orsini.
"So what we're doing ... is we're taking the meter off the
wall, just like we took the phone off the wall."
ELECTRIFYING TIMES
For David Groarke, managing director at Indigo Advisory, a
New York-based energy and utilities consulting firm, it's easy
to see why the notion of blockchain-backed grids has electrified
the industry by changing the ground rules governing who is a
seller and a buyer of power.
"To get that right is a multi-decade process," Groarke said
in a phone interview.
"But if all the pieces come together, we could see something
extraordinary happen."
For one, the multiplication of micro-grids such as New
York's TransActive Grid could cut energy losses. In current
grids, as electricity travels long distances from power plants
to electricity pylons to meters, some power gets lost, he said.
About five percent of the electricity transmitted and
distributed in the United States disappears as it crosses long
distances, according to the U.S. Energy Information
Administration.
Widespread use of autonomous micro-grids also could make
communities more resilient to disasters because they could
continue operating if broader conventional grids went down,
Groarke said.
Current grids are prone to failure when disaster strikes, a
weakness that caused more than 8.6 million utility customers to
lose power when Hurricane Sandy struck the U.S. Atlantic Coast
in 2012.
Such potential has piqued the interest of large utilities
worldwide and inspired a slew of startups to try their hand at
the market.
In a 2016 survey, German energy agency DENA found more than
half of the electricity industry executives who responded to its
survey either planned or had already implemented activities with
respect to blockchain.
Germany has been one of the most active countries
experimenting with blockchain-backed micro-grids, experts say.
Altogether about 40 startups on all continents have been
toiling to find innovative ways to marry energy and blockchain,
according to Indigo Advisory.
In Australia, startup Power Ledger has set up a platform
allowing residents of a housing development to trade among
themselves solar electricity stored onsite.
And in South Africa, software company Bankymoon has been
installing blockchain-backed meters in underfunded schools to
let people anywhere on the planet give the schools electricity
credits with donations in blockchain-based currencies like
bitcoin.
REAL MONEY
Still, one major hurdle stands in the way in the United
States: It is illegal for individuals to sell or buy electricity
from each other without a utility's involvement.
The sole alternative so far for solar-panel owners like
Kaplan - who with his 13 rooftop solar panels expects to
generate more power than he needs in the fall and spring - has
been to sell their surplus to their utility at a retail rate.
The policy, known as net metering, has been adopted by 41
states including New York, according to the National Conference
of State Legislatures, which tracks state laws.
Orsini, however, says he is looking into ways to help Kaplan
and other members of his micro-grid legally sell their surplus
electricity to each other sooner rather than later.
Though declining to discuss in detail exactly how
TransActive participants will do that, Orsini said LO3 Energy is
looking at three possible options. The system should be fully
operational by mid-2017, a LO3 Energy spokesman said.
"What I will tell you is that when we're ready to actually
do the transactions, they will be real transactions. They will
be real dollars being traded for real energy, legally," Orsini
said.
