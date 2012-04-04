* Power production slides in eight of nine U.S. regions * Biggest weekly drop in central industrial region * South central region sees only gain in power output * Total power output so far this year off 4.8 pct from 2011 April 4 Power production in the continental United States for the week ended March 31 slid 5.6 percent from the same week in 2011 to 68,650 gigawatt hours, according to data released Wednesday from Edison Electric Institute. Weekly power output fell in eight of nine U.S. regions. The central industrial region showed the largest year-on-year percentage decline in output, falling 11.1 percent to 11,846 GWh, EEI said. The south central region showed the only year-on-year percentage gain, rising 3.9 percent to 11,640 GWh. For the first 13 weeks of the year, power production totaled 954,980 GWh, down 4.8 percent from last year. For the 52 weeks ended March 31, power production was down 1.8 percent from the corresponding period in 2011 at 4,017,240 GWh. For the latest data on weekly electric output by geographic region, Thomson Reuters customers can double click on EEI-. The following tables are provided by Thomson Reuters Analytics. Gas-to-power numbers for the last storage week for Energy Information Administration East, West, and Producing regions and comparison for gas burned in the U.S. lower 48 states for the same week this year and last year. Power Consumption by EIA Regions (Mar24-Mar30) Gas Burned Gas Burned (GWh) (Bcf/week) EIA Cons 71.4 9135 East EIA Cons 21.2 2717 West EIA 55.1 7045 Producing Total 147.7 18897 Power Consumption for US-Lower48 (Bcf/week) 2011 2012 Change % Change Mar17-Mar23 120.6 143.5 22.9 16% Mar24-Mar30 125.8 147.7 21.9 15% (Reporting By Joe Silha)