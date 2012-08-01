* Power production falls in six of nine U.S. regions * Biggest weekly drop seen in mid-Atlantic U.S. * Year-to-date power output down 2.3 percent NEW YORK, Aug 1 Power production in the continental United States for the week ended July 28 slid 2.4 percent from the same week in 2011 to 94,263 gigawatt hours (GWh), according to data released Wednesday from the Edison Electric Institute. It was the third straight weekly decline in power output, with a drop in six of nine U.S. regions. The Mid-Atlantic U.S. showed the largest year-on-year percentage decline in output for a second straight week, sliding 5.1 percent to 10,471 GWh. The Pacific Northwest, meanwhile, showed the largest year-on-year percentage gain in output, rising 3.2 percent to 2,802 GWh, EEI said. For the first 30 weeks of the year, power production totaled 2,305,880 GWh, down 2.3 percent from last year. For the 52 weeks ended July 28, power production was down 2.1 percent from the corresponding period in 2011 at 4,010,821 GWh. (For the latest data on weekly electric output by geographic region, Thomson Reuters customers can double-click on EEI-) The following tables are provided by Thomson Reuters Analytics. Gas-to-power numbers for the last storage week for Energy Information Administration East, West, and Producing regions and comparison for gas burned in the U.S. lower 48 states for the same week this year and last year. Gas-to-Power Consumption for US-Lower 48 (Bcf/week) 2011 2012 Change Pct Change July 14-20 209.7 224.8 15.1 7 July 21-27 231.0 230.3 -0.7 0 Gas-to-Power Consumption by EIA Regions (July 21-27) Gas Burned Gas Burned (Bcf/week) (GWh) EIA Cons East 110.7 14163 EIA Cons West 36.3 4638 EIA Producing 83.4 10663 Total 230.3 29464 (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan, Editing by Gary Crosse)