WASHINGTON Dec 5 The threat of cyberattacks on
the U.S. power grid should be dealt with by a single federal
agency, not the welter of groups now charged with the electric
system's security, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute
of Technology reported on Monday.
While acknowledging there is no absolute insurance against
such attacks, the MIT researchers said a single U.S. agency
would be better able to address the problem than the disparate
federal, state and local entities responsible for various
aspects of safeguarding the power grid.
In a report on the future of the U.S. electric grid,
through 2030, the team recommended that the federal agency
should work with industry and have the appropriate regulatory
authority to enhance cybersecurity preparedness, response and
recovery.
To cope with an expected increase in renewable sources such
as wind and solar power, where energy is often generated far
from the densely populated areas where it is used, the panel
recommended granting more authority to the Federal Energy
Regulatory Commission to site transmission facilities that
cross state lines.
Other recommendations include:
- Utilities with advanced metering technology should start
the transition to customer prices that reflect the time-varying
costs of supplying power, to improve the grid's efficiency and
make rates lower.
- The electric power industry should fund research and
development in computational tools for bulk power systems,
methods for wide-area transmission planning, procedures for
responding to cyberattacks and models of consumer response to
real-time pricing.
- To improve decision-making, more detailed data about the
bulk power system, results from "smart grid" demonstration
projects and other measures of utility cost and performance
should be compiled and shared.
