* Cyberattack wouldn't respect state boundaries
* Electric grid strong now, but challenges loom
* U.S. carbon price would affect power generation mix
(Updates with expert comments, paragraphs 4-10)
By Deborah Zabarenko, Environment Correspondent
WASHINGTON, Dec 5 The threat of cyberattacks on
the U.S. power grid should be dealt with by a single federal
agency, not the welter of groups now charged with the electric
system's security, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute
of Technology reported on Monday.
While acknowledging there is no absolute insurance against
such attacks, the MIT researchers said a single U.S. agency
would be better able to address the problem than the disparate
federal, state and local entities responsible for various
aspects of safeguarding the power grid.
In a report on the future of the U.S. electric grid through
2030, the team recommended that the federal agency should work
with industry and have the appropriate regulatory authority to
enhance cybersecurity preparedness, response and recovery.
They stressed that the electric grid is stable and strong,
but action is needed now to prepare for the next two decades.
The Department of Homeland Security now deals with many
facets of cyberattack risk, but the panelists stopped short of
recommending that this agency be the one to handle the problem.
They agreed the agency must have national authority.
"If there is a cyberattack on certain aspects of the grid,
that is not going to respect state boundaries," MIT's Jerrold
Grochow said at a Washington briefing on the report.
To cope with an expected increase in renewable sources such
as wind and solar power, where energy is often generated far
from the densely populated areas where it is used, the panel
recommended granting more authority to the Federal Energy
Regulatory Commission to site transmission facilities that
cross state lines.
CARBON PRICE
If the United States ever puts a price on climate-warming
carbon emissions, that would prompt a shift in the different
ways power is generated, but would not change the report's
recommendations, said Henry Jacoby, an MIT emeritus professor
who was part of the group that crafted the report.
Some of these shifts are under way now, Jacoby said: "Even
without a carbon price, we already have a substantial national
pressure to do something with renewables and... electrification
of the transport sector."
Another member of the study group, William Hogan of Harvard
University, said the lack of a U.S. carbon price is one reason
there is national pressure for electric vehicles and greater
use of renewable energy. "I think internalizing a price for
carbon would be very beneficial," he said.
The report's other recommendations include:
- Utilities with advanced metering technology should start
the transition to customer prices that reflect the time-varying
costs of supplying power, to improve the grid's efficiency and
make rates lower.
- The electric power industry should fund research and
development in computational tools for bulk power systems,
methods for wide-area transmission planning, procedures for
responding to cyberattacks and models of consumer response to
real-time pricing.
- To improve decision-making, more detailed data about the
bulk power system, results from "smart grid" demonstration
projects and other measures of utility cost and performance
should be compiled and shared.
(Reporting by Deborah Zabarenko; editing by Anthony Boadle)