HOUSTON Dec 11 An extended cold spell across
much of Texas pushed power use to a third December record on
Tuesday morning, according to preliminary data from the state's
power grid operator.
Power demand on Tuesday morning reached 53,690 megawatts in
the hour ending at 8 a.m. CDT (1400 GMT), surpassing the 52,279
MW record set Saturday evening, according to the website for the
Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the state's
primary grid.
A day earlier, power use of 51,484 MW broke the December
2011 record of 50,100 MW.
The latest December peak is 7 percent above the 2011 record.
Real-time power prices rose briefly to nearly $300 per
megawatt-hour in some areas of the state during the early
morning hours Tuesday.
The state continues to warm up from a weekend winter storm
that pushed temperatures 25 to 30 degrees below normal for
mid-December in Houston, San Antonio and Dallas, Texas' largest
cities.
Although the state experienced a fairly mild summer, ERCOT
has now set new monthly power demand records in October,
November and December.
Electricity use in Texas has been growing faster than
generation is being built, shrinking the region's reserve margin
and increasing the prospect of rolling outages when supplies are
stretched, the grid operator has warned.
Regulators have made numerous market changes to encourage
new generation in the state, but they remain divided on a
long-term solution.
ERCOT's recent focus has turned to state power use and
working to better understand how the state's growing economy
impacts electric consumption.
Texas normally sees peak cold-weather power demand in
January or February. December's record power demand has
surpassed the grid agency's winter forecast of less than 50,000
MW under normal weather conditions.
ERCOT's winter consumption record is 57,265 MW set on Feb.
10, 2011, during an extreme statewide cold spell. The state's
all-time peak use of 68,305 MW occurred in August of the same
year during a prolonged heat wave and drought.
One megawatt can power about 500 homes during mild weather
conditions and about 200 homes during high-demand summer months,
ERCOT said.
Power producers in Texas include Luminant, a unit of
privately held Energy Future Holdings, NRG Energy
, Calpine Corp, NextEra Energy and Exelon
Corp.