* New monthly power use record may be broken Thurs or Fri
* Stalled gas-fired power project breaks ground
* Real-time power prices steady
HOUSTON, Sept 6 Texas power use in the first
week of September has reached a higher level than in any
previous September, according to the state's power grid
operator, but the record may be short-lived as triple-digit
temperatures are forecast to boost power demand again on
Thursday and Friday.
Power demand reached 64,862 megawatts in the hour between 4
p.m. and 5 p.m. CDT (2100-2200 GMT) on Wednesday, according to
preliminary grid data, surpassing the September record of 63,161
MW set last year during a prolonged heat wave and drought.
The September 2011 record was first broken Tuesday afternoon
when demand exceeded 64,638 MW.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) said
Thursday's demand may reach 64,902 MW and Friday afternoon
demand may top 65,100 MW, according to the agency's website.
Houston's high is forecast to reach 97 degrees Fahrenheit
(36 degrees Celsius) Thursday, 7 degrees above normal, and 100
on Friday, according to AccuWeather.com.
The high in Dallas is forecast to hit 102 Thursday and
Friday, 10 degrees above normal, before a cool front reaches the
state over the weekend.
Warren Lasher, ERCOT's director of system planning, said the
agency expected to have adequate generation resources through
the week to avoid the need for any emergency action to curtail
power use.
Real-time power prices in the state indicated ample power
supplies Wednesday as prices only briefly rose to the $50-$90
range per megawatt-hour while next-day power prices traded in
the $60s per MWh.
The state's all-time peak use of 68,379 MW was set in August
2011.
After ERCOT warned that rolling outages could occur this
summer given the state's limited amount of surplus generation,
several idled power plants were returned to service to bolster
supply.
The state's shrinking reserve margin has led regulators to
implement a number of wholesale market changes, including
raising the price cap for power during times of scarcity, to
encourage construction of new power plants to keep pace with
growing power demand.
On Thursday, Dallas-based Panda Power Funds broke ground on
a new 758-MW, natural gas-fired power plant near Temple, Texas.
The plant was initially proposed in 2007 but was delayed by the
national recession, low power prices and tight financial
markets. The plant is expected to be operational in 2014 when
ERCOT has projected a reserve margin below 10 percent.
"Today we break ground for Texas - to provide our state with
the power it needs for future growth and economic vitality,"
said Todd Carter, Panda president, in a statement.
For the winter season, ERCOT's preliminary forecast, issued
Tuesday, projects higher demand of 58,100 MW due to stronger El
Nino conditions that typically lead to colder-than-normal
weather in Texas.
So far this year, Texas has exceeded monthly power-use
records in May, June, July and September.
One megawatt is enough to serve about 200 Texas homes during
hot weather when air conditioners run for extended periods.
Power producers in Texas include Luminant, a unit of
privately held Energy Future Holdings, NRG Energy
, Calpine Corp, NextEra Energy and Exelon
Corp.