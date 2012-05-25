* Commodity extraction sector to drive demand
* Water-tech firms have raised $400 mln over past five years
By Jeff Coelho
LONDON, May 25 Demand for advanced
water-treatment technology is set to surge over the next decade,
due largely to the oil, gas and mining industries seeking to
increase efficiency and meet regulatory and social
responsibility obligations, investors said.
Mining, oil and gas companies require huge volumes of water
to extract and refine their products, and they constantly need
new technologies to help them clean up their waste, which can be
toxic, and to curb consumption in water-scarce regions.
Water-related technology is also seen as a potentially
high-growth area, especially now that returns on renewable
energy investments have seen better days, investors said at an
environmental investment forum in London on Friday.
"Renewable energy is quite challenging at the moment," Henry
Clarke, an associate director at Standard Chartered Bank
said, referring to declining prices for solar panels
and shifts in policies for subsidising wind and solar in the
United States, Europe and elsewhere.
He said the bank is looking at potential investments in
water treatment companies associated with mining in Asia or
Africa, where many mines are located in regions where water is
in short supply.
Many mining, oil and gas companies are drilling and digging
deeper as demand grows for natural resources, notably from China
and other large emerging economies.
At the same time, countries including the United States and
Canada are seeking greater energy independence by pushing gas
out of shale formations using hydraulic fracturing or by
extracting crude from oil sands - both water-intensive
processes.
"Within our whole water space, mining and extracting
industries have been one of the most highest growth areas," said
Lee Clements, an investment manager at Impax Asset Management,
which has around $3 billion under management, including a fund
dedicated to water technology.
DEMAND
Total mine-related water infrastructure expenditure is
estimated to be worth $7.7 billion, rising to $13.6 billion by
2014 if current trends continue, according to Global Water
Intelligence, a specialist publication.
In the North American onshore oil industry, an average of
around eight barrels of water are brought to the surface for
every barrel of oil produced.
The total value of this market for treating so-called
produced water is expected to grow to $9.9 billion in 2025 from
$5.0 billion in 2010, it said.
Over the past five years, at least 18 companies producing
water-related technology for the oil, gas and mining sectors
have raised more than $400 million in debt and equity from
venture capital and corporations, research from consultancy
Carbon International showed.
"I think there will be more investments of this kind from
large companies," Carbon International CEO Tom Whitehouse said,
noting recent investments made by Cenovus Energy Technology
and Chevron Technology Venture.
Wayne Evans, a vice president at Veolia Water Solutions &
Technologies, a subsidiary of Veolia Environment's
water unit, said mining, oil and gas companies are under growing
pressure to find new technologies to allow them to recycle and
reuse their water and meet regulatory demands.
"We are looking at something companies have to do, not want
to do," he said.