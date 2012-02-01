* Previous mild temps help keep gas storage high
* Gazprom source says new requests too big to supply
* Ukraine fears for its winter crops
By Henning Gloystein
LONDON, Feb 1 A cold front blamed for more
than 40 deaths in Ukraine alone tested Europe's gas supply on
Wednesday, but industry officials said stored supply and imports
from Russia and Norway were meeting the spike in demand for
heating.
Western and northwest Europe are expected to see some
reprieve from freezing temperatures by the weekend, putting the
focus regarding possible gas shortfalls on parts of Eastern
Europe.
Southern Europe, which is more reliant on Russian gas, could
also struggle, including Italy where storage levels are still
affected by last year's disruption in imports from Libya.
Gas supplies into Italy via the Austrian border were reduced
by 10 percent from normal levels, the European Commission said
on Tuesday.
In general, however, gas storage levels are high because
much of the continent has so far seen a mild winter.
"At this time last year, storage was nowhere near as high
and we had seen several weeks of sub-zero temperatures," one gas
trader said.
Europe's gas storage sites were two-thirds full on average
versus levels of less than 50 percent at this point last year,
data from Gas Infrastructure Europe showed on Tuesday.
"Demand should be covered by storage and imports for
another week or so," another gas trader said.
Supply from Norway's Statoil to Europe has been
healthy, managing to cover high demand in Britain, its biggest
customer.
Britain's gas demand was expected to be around 15 percent
above the seasonal average on Wednesday at 381.5 million cubic
metres, comfortably below expected gas flows at 407.4 mcm,
National Grid data showed.
UK gas storage levels were filled to 74.24 percent of
capacity, German levels too at just below 70 percent, while in
France, levels just under 56 percent were offset by the fact
most of the country uses electricity for heating.
Yet while the UK's Met Office said milder conditions were
expected by the weekend for Britain, European weather alert
system Meteoalarm said severe cold was likely to persist in much
of continental Europe, especially southeastern Europe.
And in Ukraine, the ongoing cold has sparked fear that its
harvest of winter grains could fall by 42 to 58 percent to 10
million to 14 million tonnes due to poor weather during sowing
and wintering, the state weather forecaster said on Wednesday.
RUSSIAN SUPPLY
Past supply disruptions from Russia have triggered energy
security concerns in parts of Europe, while Russian gas export
monopoly Gazprom said on Wednesday it would honour its
contracts.
The company said the gas flow through the Blue Stream
underwater pipeline to Turkey was at full capacity, while gas
via the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Siberia had been raised by 20
percent since last week.
Still, a source at Gazprom told Reuters that gas requests
from customers were outstripping its export capacity.
Italy's gas transmission operator Snam said on
Wednesday it expects to inject 96.2 million cubic metres of gas
from Russia into the network compared to the 108.3 mcm it
requested.
Hungary has also been affected.
"Supply (from Russia) has been cut ... but the extent of the
fall is so small that it does not hinder supplying the domestic
market," said Nikoletta Egyhazi, spokeswoman for E.ON's
Hungarian unit, the country's biggest natural gas
trader.
Countries in central and southeastern Europe have so far
also had a mild winter, leaving gas storage levels at good
levels in many countries.
"We are not in an emergency situation at the moment, and I
think the necessary amount of natural gas can be ensured for
households and industry," Romanian Deputy Economy Minister
Claudiu Stafie told reporters on Tuesday.
A spokesman for Czech market operator RWE Transgas said the
mild winter so far had left gas tanks at good levels and that
the Czech Republic had not yet experienced any supply problems.
In Bulgaria, where temperatures remain at minus 15-20
degrees Celsius during the day and minus 20-29 degrees at night,
cold weather raised power consumption to record highs. The grid
operator said that it had activated reserve power assets in the
capital Sofia to meet the increased demand.