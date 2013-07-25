NEW YORK, July 25 Williams Cos Inc unit
Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Co LLC (Transco) on Thursday said
it would perform maintenance on the Central Louisiana Lateral
portion of its natural gas pipeline system near Egan Junction,
Louisiana for six days starting on Aug. 5.
Transco said in a website posting that several delivery and
receipt meters on its system would not be available during the
work.
In a separate posting, the company said it continues to work
on its Central Texas Gathering System separation plant near
Markham, Texas. Transco expects that work to be completed and
the system available for flow from two affected meters in late
August.
Transco's 10,200-mile gas pipeline system has the capacity
to carry 9.9 billion cubic feet of supply per day from the Gulf
Coast to markets throughout the Southeast, mid-Atlantic and
Northeast, including New York City.
Next-day gas prices on the Transco pipeline at the New York
citygate slid to a 3-week low average of $3.66 per
million British thermal units on Thursday amid mild regional
weather, well below trades above $5 last week during a week-long
heat wave.