BRIEF-Napec reports Q4 loss per share c$0.03
* Reports results for the 2016 fourth quarter and fiscal year-end
NEW YORK Aug 8 Williams Cos Inc's Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Co (Transco) unit on Thursday announced an open season to gauge interest in its Atlantic Sunrise project, a proposed expansion of its natural gas pipeline system in the eastern United States.
Transco said in a website posting that the project would provide anywhere from 450,000 dekatherms (450 million cubic feet) per day to in excess of 1,000,000 dekatherms per day of firm natural gas transportation by an in-service date of July 1, 2017.
The open season will run through Sept. 27.
Atlantic Sunrise will provide transportation capacity for growing supplies of natural gas from northern Pennsylvania along Transco's existing Leidy line to markets along the Transco system. The project map stretches from the company's zone 6 territory in the Northeast to zone 4 in the Southeast.
The project is part of Williams' growing presence in the Marcellus Shale.
Transco's 10,200-mile pipeline system has the capacity to carry 9.9 billion cubic feet of gas per day from supply areas in the Gulf Coast, Appalachia and imported liquefied natural gas to market areas in the Southeast, mid-Atlantic and Northeast, including New York City.
* Dynacor reports 24pct increase in gold production for the first 2 months of 2017
HOUSTON, March 29 An aging California refinery is testing PBF Energy Inc's reputation as a turnaround whiz, with mounting production woes and costly repairs at the 88-year-old plant throwing a wrench into efforts to quickly revive profits.