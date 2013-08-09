Aug 9 Williams Cos Inc's Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Co (Transco) unit on Friday said it would complete planned repairs of a small leak on the offshore portion of its Southeast Louisiana Lateral gas pipeline on Sept. 13.

An earlier estimate called for the work to be finished by Aug. 9. Two locations remain unavailable for flow to the Transco system until the work is completed, a company website posting said.

The leak was discovered in late June, according to a prior posting.

Transco's 10,200-mile gas pipeline system has the capacity to carry 9.9 billion cubic feet of supply per day from the Gulf Coast to markets throughout the Southeast, mid-Atlantic and Northeast, including New York City.