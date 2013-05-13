* Methane leak occurred in remote swamp area
* Transco system major provider of gas to Northeast
NEW YORK May 13 Williams Cos Inc's
Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Co LLC (Transco) on Monday said it
was investigating a small leak on its Southeast Louisiana
Lateral natural gas pipeline in Terrebonne Parish Louisiana and
would be conducting unplanned maintenance to repair it.
Gas at the Ship Shoal 28 D would not be available for flow
to the Transco system until further notice, a website posting
said.
A spokesman said the company had isolated the 16-inch
(40-cm) line after a methane leak was discovered during a normal
pipeline patrol. The incident occurred in an unpopulated, swamp
area near Mosquito Bay, Louisiana.
There were no injuries or third-party damage.
One producer was affected by the shut-in of a very small
amount of gas, the spokesman said. There was no estimate on the
length of repairs.
Transco is a major provider of natural gas to the U.S.
Northeast. Its more than 10,000-mile (16,000-km) system has the
capacity to carry 9.7 billion cubic feet of supply per day from
the Gulf Coast to New York City.
Gas on the Transco system at the New York citygate was one of the biggest gainers in the cash gas market
on Monday, rising 10 cents to $4.12 per million British thermal
units. Traders said the rise was due to cool weather in the
Northeast early this week that boosted late-season heating
demand and not due to the leak.
The spokesman confirmed that delivery points north of the
incident had not been affected.