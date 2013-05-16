REFILE-UPDATE 1-Stada CEO says victim of wiretapping last year
BAD VILBEL, Germany, March 29 The head of German drugmaker Stada, whose company is at the centre of a takeover battle, confirmed he had been the victim of wiretapping last year.
NEW YORK May 16 Williams Cos Inc's Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Co, LLC (Transco) unit on Thursday said planned maintenance on its Central Texas Gathering System would affect natural gas flows from two offshore locations from June 4 through June 18.
In a website posting the company said gas would be unable to flow to Transco from locations MU A-85 and MU A-111.
Transco's more than 10,000-mile gas pipeline system has the capacity to carry 9.7 billion cubic feet of supply per day from the Gulf Coast to 12 Southeast and Atlantic Seaboard states, including New York City.
BAD VILBEL, Germany, March 29 The head of German drugmaker Stada, whose company is at the centre of a takeover battle, confirmed he had been the victim of wiretapping last year.
March 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:
SAN FRANCISCO, March 29 When WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange disclosed earlier this month that his anti-secrecy group had obtained CIA tools for hacking into technology products made by U.S. companies, security engineers at Cisco Systems swung into action.