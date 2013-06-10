NEW YORK, June 10 Williams Partners on
Monday said the second phase of its Transco mid-South expansion
project began service, providing natural gas transportation
capacity to growing markets in the Southeast United States.
The company said in statement 130,000 dekatherms per day
(130 million cubic feet) of supply was recently added to the
95,000 dekatherms per day first phase placed into service in
autumn 2012, combining to deliver enough natural gas to serve
one million homes in the nation's highest growth region for
electric power generation.
The project, which provides service to power generators in
North Carolina and Alabama as well as a local distribution
company in Georgia, consists of 23 miles of new pipeline, a new
compressor facility in Dallas County, Alabama and upgrades to
existing compressors in Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and
North Carolina.
"Demand for natural gas in the Southeast is growing at a
rate well in excess of the national average," the statement
said.
The company added that there was in excess of $1.5 billion
in related Transco expansion projects underway primarily to
create efficient access between prolific natural gas production
areas in the Northeast to growing demand centers in the
Southeast and Atlantic Seaboard states.
The 10,200-mile Transco gas pipeline system transports
supply from the Gulf Coast, Appalachia and imported LNG to
markets throughout the Southeast, mid-Atlantic and Northeast,
including New York City.
In the last decade, the company has placed into service 16
growth projects on Transco totaling in excess of $1.2 billion of
capital investment and growing system capacity to about 9.9
billion cubic feet of supply per day.
Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Williams Partners is a master limited
partnership focused on natural gas transportation and storage
and oil transportation. The partnership owns interests in three
major interstate natural gas pipelines that deliver 14 percent
of the natural gas consumed in the United States.
Williams Cos owns approximately 68 percent of
Williams Partners, including the general-partner interest.