NEW YORK Aug 15 Williams Cos Inc's
Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Co (Transco) unit on Thursday said
it would perform planned maintenance on its Leidy Line natural
gas pipeline segment in Pennsylvania in late September.
In a website posting the company said the work was scheduled
to begin on Sept. 24 and end on Sept. 29.
During the work some interruptible and secondary
transportation services will be limited through several
locations on its system, while two meters that connect to the
UGI natural gas system would be unavailable for flow from
Transco.
Interruptible or secondary customers typically pay less to
ship gas with the understanding that service may be disrupted in
periods of peak demand or during maintenance.
Transco's 10,200-mile pipeline system has the capacity to
carry 9.9 billion cubic feet of gas per day from supply areas in
the Gulf Coast, Appalachia and imported liquefied natural gas to
market areas in the Southeast, mid-Atlantic and Northeast,
including New York City.